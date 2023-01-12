21-foot orca whale dead in Florida after getting beached

Authorities in Flagler County, Florida, are overseeing the removal of a 21-foot orca that beached itself on the coast.

The orca, which beached itself and subsequently died on the coast of Jungle Hut Park, is currently undergoing a necropsy and removal process.

“Deputies are on scene south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast after a 21-foot orca whale beached itself this morning. It has since lost its life,” the sheriff’s department said via social media.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Department has enlisted outside help in removing the massive sea animal’s corpse.

The department added, “[Sea World] and [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] are also assisting with its necropsy and removal. Please avoid the area at this time.”

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department, large crowds have gathered to see the massive sea creature, forcing authorities to close surrounding roads.

The sheriff’s department is requesting that all locals stay away from the area until the animal is dealt with.