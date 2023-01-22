How to stop your cell phone from dying so fast

There’s nothing more aggravating and anxiety-inducing than having a dead phone and no place to charge it (or worse, you’ve left your charger at home). With all the apps we use, and the hours of screen time we spend, our smartphones end up completely drained before we even realize it.

So how can you prevent this from happening, and what makes our batteries drain quickly anyway?

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

How smartphones lose battery life

Both iPhones and Androids are designed to have their background apps refresh periodically by default, which then uses up all your phone’s battery life and data. Phone batteries will still have battery life sucked out of them much quicker from having your screen brightness turned up or your cellular connection. Still, it can’t hurt to stop apps from refreshing automatically to conserve some of that battery life.

How to stop background apps from refreshing on an iPhone

Open your Settings appTap GeneralSelect Background App RefreshSelect Background App Refresh againYou can choose whether you want to turn Background App Refresh off, limit it to occur only when you’re connected to Wi-Fi, or allow apps to refresh on both Wi-Fi and Cellular Data. If you choose Wi-Fi and Cellular Data, you may select which apps can refresh in the background from the list of apps given on the Background App Refresh page

WHICH APPS ARE DRAINING YOUR PHONE’S BATTERY?

How to stop background apps from refreshing on an Android

You can reduce the Background Data within each app, but this does take a few more minutes, so you may only want to do this for apps using a lot of data in the background like Chrome.

Please note, settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open your Settings appTap Apps (depending on your phone you may need to click “Application Manager”)Open each app you want to stop from refreshing in the backgroundTap BatteryEither tap Background Activity and tap Restrict or you may be able to immediately click Restricted, which will stop the app from running in the background

WHY A GREEN AND ORANGE DOT ON YOUR PHONE CAN INDICATE SOMEONE LISTENING AND WATCHING

Since this is a more tedious process, you can also optimize your phone’s battery from running all apps in the background at once.

Open your Settings appGo to the Battery settings, which may be under Smart Manager or Battery and Device CareUnder the Battery options, tap either Normal Saving Mode or Background Usage Limits to put unused apps to sleep and save more battery

Can I save my battery life by turning on low-power mode?

There is the option of turning on low-power mode on your iPhone or Battery Saver if you have an Android. Turning these modes on will stop background apps from refreshing automatically. Still, it will pause and change other settings, such as your device performance and screen refresh rate. Your battery and data will be saved; however, following the steps for iPhones and Androids above is the more practical choice.

What other steps can I take to save the battery life on my iPhone?

Make sure your iPhone is up-to-date: Always make sure your iPhone has the latest software update by going to Settings>General>Software Update. Dim your iPhone’s screen brightness: The lower your screen brightness is, the longer your battery will last. Turn your screen’s brightness down by doing one of the following:

Open the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right of your Home Screen and dragging the Brightness slider down

Go to Settings>Display & Brightness and slide the Brightness slider to the left

Go to Settings>Accessibility>Display & Text Size>Auto-Brightness and toggle it on.

Open the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right of your Home Screen and dragging the Brightness slider downGo to Settings>Display & Brightness and slide the Brightness slider to the leftGo to Settings>Accessibility>Display & Text Size>Auto-Brightness and toggle it on.

ARE YOUR OWN DEVICES INADVERTENTLY SPYING ON YOU?

How do I delete apps with high battery usage on my iPhone?

Go to Settings Scroll down to Battery and tapScroll down to the Battery Usage By App sectionYou will be able to see the app and how much battery use each is using. If the app is draining your battery or you no longer use it simply remove it from your home screen by pressing and holding on the app icon, then tapping the Delete App button that appears

How do I check to see if my iPhone’s battery needs to be replaced?

Go to Settings on your iPhoneTap on BatteryLook at the Battery Health section. You will see a percentage that indicates the current maximum capacity of your iPhone’s batteryIf the Maximum Capacity is less than 80% and the iPhone is older than a year, you can consider replacing the battery to restore full performance

Apple provides a battery replacement service if you find that your iPhone battery needs to be replaced. You can also use third-party apps like Battery Life Doctor Pro, Battery Life – check runtimes, and Battery HD+ to check the battery health of your iPhone.

What other steps can I take to save the battery life on my Android?

Androids have various settings depending on your model. Check if you can adjust either of these settings to save your battery for days and additional power-saving options.

Open your Settings appIf you have the Smart Manager, tap itTap BatteryYou’ll see how much time you can get out of your battery by selecting either Normal saving Mode or even better – Super saving mode. These options will affect how apps run in the background and how your phone collects data, but you’ll be able to hold out a lot longer til the next charge

HOW TO CHANGE THE FONT ON YOUR IPHONE

If you don’t have a Smart Manager, try these settings:

Open your Settings appTap Battery and device careTap BatteryBefore toggling on Power Saving (which will also help save battery), tap Power SavingToggle this on, and then make sure the other power saving options are toggled on like Turn off Always On Display, Limit CPU speed to 70%, and Decrease brightness by 10%

Note that some of these steps only apply to Android 13 models and above. If you’re unsure of which model you have, you can check by clicking here.

IPHONE OWNERS URGED TO CHECK SETTINGS TO PREVENT THIEVES FROM MAKING CHANGES

What have you found is the best way to stop your phone from dying so fast? We’d love to hear from you.

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the “Free newsletter” link at the top of my website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.