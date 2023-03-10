International Space Station maneuvers to avoid collision with satellite

The International Space Station avoided a collision with an Earth observation satellite early Monday.

NASA said that the ISS Progress 83 resupply ship, which is docked to the orbital laboratory, fired its engines for just over six minutes. The action slightly raised the station’s orbit to avoid the satellite.

“The new orbital trajectory will not impact the upcoming departure of the Crew-5 mission,” NASA said.

The SpaceX Crew-5 mission will return to Earth, with the company’s Dragon spacecraft – named Endurance – unlocking from the ISS at 2:05 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 11.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 9:02 p.m. ET for a splashdown.

The SpaceX Crew-5 members include NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.