New Jersey police investigate possible meteorite that crashed into home

Police in Hopewell, New Jersey, are trying to determine if a rock that crashed into a home on Monday came from outer space.

In a press release, the Hopewell Township Police Department said a metallic object believed to be a meteorite crashed through the roof of a home on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road.

People were in the home when the “oblong” shaped, 4-inch-by-6-inch metallic object crashed through the roof, then the ceiling before impacting the hardwood floor and coming to rest.

The department added that no one was hurt when the object crashed into the house.

KANSAS NIGHT SKY LIT UP BY ‘SMALL SWARM OF METEORS’

Pictures of the object provided by the police show damage that was done to the hardwood floor, next to the possible space rock.

Investigators with the department have reached out to other agencies to determine what the object is, and to help keep the residents and the object safe.

Police also said the object may be related to the Eta Aquariids meteor shower.

NASA CONFIRMS HALF-TON METEOR CRASHED INTO SOUTH TEXAS

According to Space.com, the meteor shower is active between April 15 and May 27, and peaks between May 5-6.

At its peak, and with a clear sky, sky watchers could see about 50 meteors shooting across the sky per hour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The American Meteor Society also said the meteors travel at about 41 miles per second.