The last solar eclipse of 2022 stuns skywatchers

The last solar eclipse of the year was visible on Tuesday across Europe, Asia and Africa.

The partial solar eclipse started shortly before 5 a.m. EDT and ended a minute after 9 a.m.

At its maximum point, 82% of the sun was eclipsed by the moon.

During a partial solar eclipse, it looks as if a “bite” has been taken out of the sun.

The final lunar eclipse of 2022 is set for Nov. 8, and the next total solar eclipse will be visible in Australia, Antarctica and Southeast Asia on April 20 of next year.

For North America, the next total solar eclipse is slated for April 8, 2024.

The path of the eclipse enters the U.S. in Texas, traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

It is never safe to look directly at the sun without a safe solar filter.

When watching a partial solar eclipse, solar viewing or eclipse glasses are required.