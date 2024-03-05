Two whales wash up in Virginia Beach within days of each other: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Two dead whales washed ashore in Virginia Beach, Virginia over the last two days, and now marine biologists are working to determine what caused their deaths, according to reports.

WAVY in Norfolk, Virginia reported that the most recent whale washed ashore on Monday at False Cape State Park near Sandbridge, which is the southeastern most portion of the state.

The Virginia Aquarium Response Team told the station biologists plan to perform a necropsy on the whale, though the type of whale has yet to be identified.

A young humpback whale also washed ashore at the Oceanfront resort area on Sunday, between 24th and 25th streets.

THIRD DEAD WHALE FOUND MILES FROM OFFSHORE WIND FARM IN LESS THAN A WEEK

The Virginia Beach Police Department reportedly blocked the section of the beach off to the public using police tape.

The Virginia Aquarium Response Team did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the recent beached whales.

Around this time last year, there were three dead whales reported within a week of each other, along the Virginia coastline.

WHALE DIES AFTER STRAYING INTO OSAKA BAY, JAPANESE OFFICIALS CONFIRM

One of the whales, a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, was discovered washed ashore near Chic’s Beach in Virginia Beach.

Just two days prior, a humpback whale was found dead along the shoreline in Cape Charles, Virginia. Five days before that, another humpback whale was found off the coast of First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE FOUND DEAD OFF GEORGIA COAST MARKS SECOND RECENT DEATH OF ENDANGERED SPECIES

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All whales are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The station reported that as people gather to watch the stranded animal, they should do so from a distance and avoid touching the whales or any gear used to move it.