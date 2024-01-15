1 team ‘coming in hot’ for Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski says

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually parted ways on Thursday, ending a dynasty that lasted 24 seasons and saw six Super Bowl celebrations come through Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Belichick’s next move is undecided, but he’s been named in rumors regarding other teams’ head coaching searches, including the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers. Legendary former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski went as far as to predict that Belichick was A-Town bound.

“Don’t expect Coach Belichick to be done from here on out. He’s coming back with [a] vengeance. And I’ve been hearing on the streets that the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick,” Gronkowski said on “FOX NFL Sunday.”

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith after the team’s Week 18 loss to the New Orleans Saints and are searching for a new head coach.

ESPN noted that Falcons team owner Arthur Blank has gone after whales in the past, including such coaching icons as Joe Gibbs and Bill Parcells, and failed to land them.

Now that Belichick will be free to do as he pleases, the Falcons may be able to court a legendary coach after all. That is if Belichick wants to rear a young offense with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, Bijan Robinson at running back, a wide receiving corps of Drake London and Mack Hollins and Kyle Pitts at tight end.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, thanked Belichick for helping his career.

“Yes, I was surprised and I was shocked and was not going to believe it until it happened, and it happened, finally, after 24 years,” he said. “And let me tell you, Coach Belichick, thank you for everything you have done for New England, and personally, thank you for everything you have done for myself drafting me in the second round. Without you, I would not be here to this day.”

