1 thing about Trump is now ‘undebatable’ after assassination attempt, UFC’s Dana White says

UFC President Dana White reacted to the assassination attempt on former President Trump over the weekend during White’s radio appearance on Monday, saying there is one thing that’s “undebatable.”

A photo showed Trump bloodied after being shot in the ear at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. He was seen yelling, “Fight,” to those who came to see him.

White was on a plane when the assassination attempt occurred. He appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday and praised Trump as an “American bada–.”

“I’ve been saying this forever about this guy,” White told McAfee. “He is one of the toughest, most resilient human beings I’ve ever met in my life. And let me tell you what, everybody wants to act like a tough guy. … Well, when the s— goes down, you find out who tough guys are and who tough guys are not. This guy is the legitimate, ultimate American bad a– of all-time.

“The guy takes a shot at him. He goes down. He stands up. And then he starts chanting to the crowd, ‘Fight, fight, fight.’ I literally was blown away. I called him as soon as I landed … and he was already home from the hospital, and we talked for like 30 minutes. Pat, I’m telling you, I have never known a human being like this in my life. He’s literally one of the toughest, most bada– guys of all-time.

“Listen, you don’t like him, you could say whatever you want about him. It is undebatable now, literally undebatable. This sniper tried to take a shot at him and missed him by millimeters – bullet through the ear.

“I had a buddy in Boston, where we grew up, and a bunch of guys tried to kill him one night outside of a bar. He was never the same again. He literally moved out of South Boston and went down [the] South Shore and was never the same again mentally. This guy’s almost 80 years old, the guy tried to blow his head off, and to have the reaction that he did when he got up … this guy has been a friend of mine for 25 years, one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met. He’s an unbelievable friend, and he’s forever now the ultimate American bada–.

“That picture you just showed, that will forever go down in history 100 years after we’re dead.”

White initially reacted to the shooting in an Instagram post.

He’s reportedly set to speak at the Republican National Convention this week.

