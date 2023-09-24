$100,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen from parking lot at Chicago Bears’ stadium

Police are investigating a burglary that took place at Soldier Field in which $100,000 worth of lawn equipment were stolen.

Lawn mowers and other equipment were taken from a parking lot at the home of the Chicago Bears sometime overnight Wednesday.

Stadium spokesperson Luca Serra said the equipment, which belongs to a subcontractor, was wedged between a trailer and a fence.

The burglar(s) tore out the fence and took the equipment, Serra says.

Security footage did not record the theft, and no arrests have been made.

It’s been a rough week for the Bears. Earlier this week, quarterback Justin Fields initially placed blame for his poor play on “coaching.” He later walked back his comments in an impromptu media session, saying they had been taken out of context.

Later, safety Jaquan Brisker liked a post that quoted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in which he called the team “trash.” He later said it was a motivational tactic.

Defense coordinator Alan Williams also resigned to focus on “my health and my family.” It was rumored that authorities had raided Halas Hall, the Bears’ facility, in connection with Williams. However, a Bears spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the reports were false.

The Bears are huge underdogs this weekend, and understandably so. After going 3-14 last season, they have lost their first two games this season, and they have a date with the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.