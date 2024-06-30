11 injured at Brewers’ ballpark after escalator malfunctions, official says

Nearly a dozen baseball fans who packed into American Family Field to watch the Milwaukee Brewers battle the Chicago Cubs on Saturday were injured when an escalator malfunctioned.

Six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the ballpark, Tyler Barnes, the senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Brewers, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The escalator’s malfunction resulted “in an increased downward speed,” Barnes added.

The incident took place at the Terrace Level to the Loge Level after the game was over.

“All of a sudden we were about halfway down the slope of the escalator, and the whole thing shook and made a noise,” Gregg Braggs, of CHGO Sports, told FOX 6 Milwaukee. “It scared everybody on the escalator because it was startling.

SHOHEI OHTANI CALLS BATBOY WHO SAVED HIM FROM HARD FOUL BALL IN DUGOUT HIS ‘HERO’

“As soon as we kind of laughed-off the fear, the entire thing just broke loose and started running downhill like a roller coaster.”

The Cubs came away with the 5-3 victory against the Brewers, snapping Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak.

Milwaukee still owns a fairly comfortable lead in the National League Central with a 49-34 record. They are 6.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cubs are 39-45 and sit in last place in the division, 10.5 games behind the Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.