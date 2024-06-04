15-year-old golf prodigy Miles Russell set to make PGA Tour debut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

A PGA Tour debut is coming for 15-year-old Miles Russell, who will be participating at the Rocket Mortgage Classic starting June 27 at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

The prodigy moniker was attached to Russell when he made a Korn Ferry Tour cut earlier this year, becoming the youngest ever to do so.

Now, he will get the chance to see how his game shapes up against some of the best golfers on the planet later this month.

Russell is one of four sponsor exemptions for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“I am thankful to Rocket Mortgage for giving me the opportunity to make my PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic,” Russell said in a statement. “Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players, and I’m looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month.”

The tournament’s executive director, Jason Langwell, added, “The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where ‘future stars start,’ and we’re thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy. He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world’s best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club.”

Russell was locked in at the LECOM Suncoast Classic back in April, where he finished tied-20th, becoming the first player on either Tour to finish in the top 25 since 1983 when records were kept.

The whole crowd at the tournament was pulling for Russell in his final round, when he posted a 5-under 66, which included seven birdies through 10 holes.

When Russell made history by making it through the weekend, he broke the record of Tony Finau’s younger brother, Gripper Finau, who previously held the record at 16 years old.

Russell’s golf career already has great names attached to it, especially when considering he was the American Junior Golf Association’s Player of the Year at 15 years old.

The only other person to do that? Tiger Woods.

So, to say Russell’s future in golf is bright would be an understatement, but his latest test will be the toughest he has faced yet at his young age. However, like Woods showed us, it doesn’t matter how young you are.

If you hit the ball straight and true, and knock in a few putts along the way, you can shock the world.

