2 music icons put political beliefs aside for common cause — the Detroit Lions

Kid Rock and Eminem have a completely different set of political beliefs.

One was at the Republican National Convention in support of former President Donald Trump, while the other stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris along with former President Barack Obama.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, there is one thing that brings them together – their Detroit Lions fandom. They both expressed it as much on social media on Sunday, as the Lions dominated the Tennessee Titans, 52-17.

“Here’s one thing @KidRock and I do agree on… GO @Lions!!!! Appreciate you, Bob,” Eminem wrote on X.

Kid Rock replied.

“Thanks @Eminem – Who would of thought it would be 2 white rappers from Detroit / Michigan to show our divided Country what class is and how it should be done! Appreciate ya too Marshall!”

49ERS’ NICK BOSA CRASHES BROCK PURDY’S INTERVIEW WEARING MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN HAT

The Lions appear to be making believers out of everyone. Detroit’s win put them at 6-1 for the season and on top of the NFC North. It is the third time this season the Lions have scored at least 40 points.

“That’s what champions do,” Detroit’s head coach Dan Campbell said after the game, via The Detroit News. “When you come out, you don’t care what time of day it is, what the records are, what the surface is, you come out and handle your business, and we did that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detroit’s 6-1 record is the best in the NFC after winning five straight games. The Lions have the franchise’s best seven-game record since 1956.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.