2 St. John’s players sue NCAA over extra year of eligibility

Two college basketball players say they are owed an extra year of NCAA eligibility, and they are taking the matter to court.

Chris Ledlum and Jordan Dingle both played in the Ivy League before transferring to St. John’s, but the Ivy League season was not played in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

But their waiver for a fifth year was denied by the NCAA – now, the players have filed a lawsuit in the Queens Supreme Court in New York.

According to St. John’s student newspaper, “The Torch,” the players are seeking “injunctive relief against the NCAA for Violation of Section 1 of the Donnelly Act; Violation of the New York State Human Rights Law Executive Section 290; and Violation of the New York State Education Law Right to Pursue Higher Education and Name, Image and Likeness.”

The suit argued that they are suffering “irreparable harm” by not having an extra year of eligibility like most other athletes.

“There are dire consequences for student-athletes that the NCAA labels ineligible. Consequences include: loss of scholarship, inhibited professional prospects, and inability to leverage Name, Image, and Likeness (‘NIL’) opportunities,” the filing reads.

“If I got another year I don’t see any reason I wouldn’t want to be here,” Ledlum said to Newsday. “I love Coach (Rick) Pitino. And this is home. I’ve loved playing for St. John’s.”

“I love being in New York,” Dingle said. “I love being close to my family. I love the coaching staff and all my teammates here. I really had an amazing time this season and would love to pick up where I left off.”

Both players declared for the NBA Draft when their waivers were declined, but they have until late next month to pull out.

