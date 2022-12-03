2022 World Cup: Uruguay players furiously chase after referees following elimination

Uruguay was knocked out of the World Cup on Friday despite its win over Ghana, but players on the field turned their frustrations towards the officiating crew, grabbing at them as they angrily followed them into the tunnel.

Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 in the final Group H match before the Round of 16, but a win by South Korea over Portugal bumped them down to third place, eliminating them from the tournament.

As soon as the final whistle was blown, players from Uruguay’s bench swarmed the referees as they attempted to exit the pitch.

Players were seen physically grabbing at the officials, with at least one yellow card being handed out.

The referees were eventually escorted out but were followed by the unrelenting players.

Star striker Luis Suarez left the field in tears after helplessly watching from the bench as Uruguay struggled to score another goal in the second half, which would have given them the opportunity to advance.

South Korea moved on to the knockout stage for the first time since 2010, while Portugal moved on with its first group win since 2006.

They will face the winners of Friday’s Group G matches.