2022 World Series: Astros’ Bryan Abreu admits he didn’t realize Game 4 no-hitter was even happening

Bryan Abreu was one of the four pitchers involved in the Houston Astros’ historic combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

And to his own admission, he had no idea it was even happening at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston manager Dusty Baker relieved an electric Cristian Javier after six innings of work, and Abreu came into the game focused on making the necessary pitches, not making history.

“I’m going to be honest, I didn’t realize we were throwing a no-hitter. I was just so focused on taking care of all the pitches,” Abreu told Fox News Digital in the pre-Game 5 press conference, adding he wasn’t watching the box score.

“That’s a pretty important game for us. I just came in and took care of all the pitches.”

ASTROS SUPERFAN ‘MATTRESS MACK’ CLAIMS HIS DEFENSE OF JOSE ALTUVE LED TO ALTERCATION WITH PHILLIES FAN

Abreu struck out all three Phillies batters he faced on 15 pitches. He threw 10 strikes. Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly came into the game to do the rest.

Abreu had a 1.94 ERA in 55 appearances and struck out 88 batters this season. He’s become a vital piece to the Astros bullpen that’s really helped them become one of the best teams in baseball.

Wednesday’s no-hitter was the third in postseason history – two of which have been thrown at Citizens Bank Park – and the second thrown in the Fall Classic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Don Larsen threw the first postseason no-hitter – a perfect game – on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of the World Series as a New York Yankee against the Brooklyn Dodgers. In Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series on Oct. 6, Roy Halladay, then a member of the Phillies, no-hit the Cincinnati Reds.

Game 5 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.