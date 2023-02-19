2023 Daytona 500 starts the NASCAR season: Here’s what to know about the race

The 2023 NASCAR season is about to get underway at Daytona International Speedway.

Sunday’s race marks the culmination of the beginning of the season as 40 drivers will look to get off on the right foot and pick up their first win of the year with hopes that it will be enough to lock them into a position for the Round of 16.

Rookie Austin Cindric is the defending champion at Daytona while Alex Bowman earned his third pole at the race. It will be the sixth consecutive time Bowman has started in the front row – the most at the track in NASCAR history. Bowman is starting alongside 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who was on the pole for last year’s race.

Here’s what you need to know about “The Great American Race.”

When does the race start?

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX and heard on MRN.

Who is on the pole?

Alex Bowman will be on the pole. It’s the third time he’s sat on the Daytona 500 pole. His Hendricks Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson will start alongside him. Joey Logano and Alec Almirola won their duel races and will start in row two.

What’s the starting lineup?

Row 1: Alex Bowman, Kyle LarsonRow 2: Joey Logano, Aric AlmirolaRow 3: Christopher Bell, Austin CindricRow 4: Ryan Blaney, Chase ElliottRow 5: Chris Buescher, Brad KeselowskiRow 6: Michael McDowell, Corey LaJoieRow 7: Kevin Harvick, Todd GillilandRow 8: Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr.Row 9: Zane Smith, Denny HamlinRow 10: Harrison Burton, Ryan PreeceRow 11: William Byron, Noah GragsonRow 12: Ross Chastain, Daniel SuarezRow 13: Erik Jones, Tyler ReddickRow 14: Austin Dillon, Justin HaleyRow 15: A.J. Allmendinger, Chase BriscoeRow 16: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, B.J. McLeodRow 17: Ty Gibbs, Conor DalyRow 18: Cody Ware, Kyle BuschRow 19: Tyler Dillon, Riley HerbstRow 20: Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana

Who has the fastest practice times?

Jimmie Johnson was the quickest in the first practice with a 46.338 time and Brad Keselowski was the quickest in the final practice with a 47.071 time.

Who is the 2022 NASCAR champion?

Joey Logano won the title last season and will enter the year as the defending champion.

Who has the most Daytona 500 wins?

Richard Petty has the most wins at the track with seven. Denny Hamlin has the most wins among active drivers with three. Dale Jarrett is the last driver to win from the pole, which came in 2000.