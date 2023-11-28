2023 NFL playoff picture through Week 12: Eagles lead the NFC, as the battle for AFC top seed heats up

The NFL is entering the final stretch of the 2023 season, and while some teams are exactly where the experts had predicted, others have taken an unfortunate turn.

The Baltimore Ravens enter their bye week on top of the AFC after a dominating win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Within reach by just one game are the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs – all of which have a chance to move the needle during Baltimore’s rest.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles hold the top spot with the best record in the NFL entering Week 13, but two games behind are the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Read below for the current 2023 NFL playoff picture through Week 12.

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 9-3, 1st in the AFC North

Remaining schedule: BYE, Rams, at Jaguars, at 49ers, Dolphins, Steelers

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 8-3, 1st in the AFC West

Remaining schedule: at Packers, Bills, at Patriots, Raiders, Bengals, at Chargers

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 8-3, 1st in the AFC South

Remaining schedule: Bengals, at Browns, Ravens, at Buccaneers, Panthers, at Titans

4. Miami Dolphins

Record: 8-3, 1st in the AFC East

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, Titans, Jets, Cowboys, at Ravens, Bills

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-4, 2nd in the AFC North

Remaining schedule: Cardinals, Patriots, at Colts, Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

6. Cleveland Browns

Record: 7-4, 3rd in the AFC North

Remaining Schedule: at Rams, Jaguars, Bears, at Texans, Jets, at Bengals

7. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 6-5, 2nd in the AFC South

Remaining schedule: at Titans, at Bengals, Steelers, at Falcons, Raiders, Texans

FROM OUTKICK: BILLS A GOOD TEAM ‘IN FANTASY LAND’ WHILE IN REAL LIFE ARE STRUGGLING TO BE PLAYOFF CONTENDER

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 10-1, 1st in the NFC East

Remaining schedule: 49ers, at Cowboys, at Seahawks, Giants, Cardinals, at Giants,

2. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 8-3, 1st in the NFC West

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, Seahawks, at Cardinals, Ravens, at Commanders, Rams

3. Detroit Lions

Record: 8-3, 1st in the NFC North

Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Bears, Broncos, at Vikings, at Cowboys, Vikings

4. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 5-6, 1st in the NFC South

Remaining schedule: at Jets, Buccaneers, at Panthers, Colts, at Bears, at Saints

5. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 8-3, 2nd in the NFC East

Remaining schedule: Seahawks, Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, Lions, at Commanders

6. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 6-5, 2nd in the NFC West

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at 49ers, Eagles, at Titans, Steelers, at Cardinals

7. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 6-6, 2nd in the NFC North

Remaining schedule: BYE, at Raiders, at Bengals, Lions, Packers, at Lions

NFL LEGEND JOE THEISMANN BREAKS DOWN PATRIOTS, JETS QUARTERBACK WOES: ‘YOU KEEP HOPING AND WAITING’

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT

The Buffalo Bills remain second in the AFC East, but their playoff chances took a massive hit on Sunday with an overtime loss to the Eagles. For a team that qualified for the playoffs five of six times and are three-time defending AFC East champions, the Bills are on the outside looking in.

Buffalo has not been eliminated yet, but a tough stretch after a bye week includes games against the Chiefs, Cowboys and Dolphins.

The Houston Texans fell to the No. 8 seed after a narrow loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, while the Denver Broncos continue to inch closer to the final Wild Card spot with five-straight wins. The Texans, as of now, would win a tiebreaker over Denver because they hold the best win percentage in conference games.

The Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints are vying for the final playoff spot, with the Packers just one game behind the Vikings. However, after wins over both teams this season, the Packers would win the tiebreaker between the three.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

END OF THE ROAD?

The Carolina Panthers, the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots are nearing elimination as their seasons continue to slide.

The Panthers hold the worst record in the NFL at 1-10, with the Cardinals only slightly better at 2-10. The Patriots are not far off at 2-9.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.