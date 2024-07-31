2024 Olympic Games medal counter: Stay up to date on Team USA, other wins

The Paris Olympics are underway and several medals have already been doled out.

The United States led the way with 30 medals in total as Wednesday began. Though only picking up five gold, the Americans have attained 13 silver and 12 bronze.

Here are the Americans who won medals during the 2024 Olympics so far.

Gold

Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel as part of the men’s swimming 4×100 freestyle relay team.Torri Huske in the women’s’ swimming 100-meter butterfly.Lee Kiefer in women’s fencing individual foil.Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Cary and Hezly Rivera as part of the women’s gymnastics team final.Katie Ledecky in the women’s swimming 1,500-meter freestyle.

Silver

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard.Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh and Simone Manuel as part of the women’s swimming 4×100 freestyle relay team.Haley Batten in women’s cross-country mountain biking.Gretchen Walsh in women’s swimming 100-meter butterfly.Nic Fink in men’s swimming 100-meter breaststroke.Jagger Eaton in men’s street skateboarding.Katie Grimes in women’s swimming 400-meter individual medley.Lauren Scruggs in women’s fencing individual foil.Regan Smith in women’s swimming 100-meter backstroke.Bobby Finke in men’s swimming 800-meter freestyle.Chris Giuliano, Drew Kibler, Luke Hobson and Carson Foster in the men’s swimming 4×200 freestyle relay.Perris Benegas in women’s BMX cycling freestyle.Torri Huske in women’s swimming 100-meter freestyle.

Bronze

Chloe Dygert in women’s road cycling individual time trial.Katie Ledecky in women’s swimming 400-meter freestyle.Carson Foster in men’s swimming 400-meter individual medley.Nyjah Huston in men’s street skateboarding.Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard as part of the men’s gymnastics team final.Emma Weyant in women’s swimming 400-meter individual medley.Luke Hobson in men’s swimming 200-meter freestyle.Ryan Murphy in men’s swimming 100-meter backstroke.Nick Itkin in men’s fencing individual foil.Lauren Doyle, Naya Tapper, Alena Olsen, Alev Kelter, Spiff Sedrick, Ariana Ramsey, Ilona Maher, Kayla Canett, Kristi Krishe, Sammy Sullivan, Sarah Levy, Steph Rovetti, Kris Thomas and Nicole Heavirland as part of the women’s rugby sevens team.Katharine Berkoff in women’s swimming 100-meter backstroke.Evy Leibfarth in women’s canoe slalom.

