3-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan ‘did not get a good vibe’ from potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams at combine

Taylor Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle with the Tennessee Titans during his playing days, does not think USC quarterback Caleb Williams gave off the right aura at the NFL Scouting Combine this past week.

In fact, Lewan thought the vibes were pretty bad.

“One guy that, this is up for everybody else to interpret, but I did not get a good vibe from Caleb Williams throughout the combine process,” Lewan said on his “Bussin With The Boys” podcast with Will Compton. “I know, a lot of backlash for the boy. He essentially came to the combine for the free gear and the interviews.”

Many prospects head to the combine without wanting to participate in drills, but Williams took that a step further by refusing to go through the medical review process.

“Only player in combine history not to do a medical review. Only dude [who] didn’t run, didn’t throw. His choosing not to throw was, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of film on me, you can watch that in real action. I don’t need to do that.’”

“So he essentially went there, and then I think he did one thing about sour gummies, like him and some lady sat there and tried sour candy.”

The 22-year-old Williams appeared to be having a great time in Indianapolis, where he was extremely confident and loose during his media session at the podium. He was even seen jumping into the media scrum to ask a question to a fellow prospect as well.

He said during his time that he “didn’t feel the need” to throw at the combine as well as do medical testing. He explained that he will undergo medical tests during team visits, where those teams – expected to be among the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft – will get his medical records.

“I’ve played around 30 some games I believe. Go ahead and watch a live game and see how I am as a competitor,” Williams said during his press conference.

Now, Lewan did not knock Williams’ talent, but he felt the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner gave off an attitude no teammate would want to see in a locker room.

“It’s incredible how talented he is, but he’s got this type of ‘I’m better than everyone’ attitude that it’s coming off of,” Lewan explained. “Now if that’s not the individual he is, he’s more than welcome to come on [the podcast] and explain himself. But what I saw from the short sample size I got of watching a few interviews of him on my way to the combine was, [the] guy is very full of himself. He’s got some big time yes people in his camp right now that are getting in his ear a little too much.

“To me, not a great look at all. This is a game where no one is bigger than the team. The name on the front is more important than the name on the back-type of attitude and he is not displaying that right now.”

Williams is expected by many to be the first name called in Detroit next month when the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. The Chicago Bears currently own the No. 1 overall pick, and if they do not take Williams, he is not expected to make it past the Washington Commanders.

Lewan was the 11th overall pick by the Titans in 2014, playing all nine of his seasons in the NFL with Tennessee. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-18 and started a career 100 games at left tackle.

