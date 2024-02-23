3 Wyoming swim team members killed in crash in Colorado, officials say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Three members University of Wyoming swimming and diving team were killed, and two others were injured in a crash on a highway in Colorado near the state border Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The deceased victims were only identified as a woman, 18, and two men, ages 21 and 22, the Colorado State Patrol said in a release, according to FOX 31 Denver. The three were all on the Wyoming swim team but were not traveling for a university function.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Two other men, ages 20 and 21, were injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 2:44 p.m. local time on U.S. 287 near the Wyoming-Colorado state line. Officials said an SUV veered from the southbound lanes onto the northbound lanes and rolled down an embankment. Two people were ejected from the vehicle.

RECENTLY RETIRED NICK SABAN RIPS NIL: ‘WHAT WE HAVE NOW IS NOT COLLEGE FOOTBALL’

Dave Denniston, the head coach of the Wyoming swim team, told SwimSwam he was “devastated” to hear about the crash and the deaths of his players.

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

Most of the Wyoming women’s swim team was in Houston for the Mountain West Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman said. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”