49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk’s girlfriend fires back at fans amid speculation over star’s future: ‘Nothing secret’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s girlfriend sparked speculation after the team’s Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that the pass-catcher may be on his way out of the Bay Area.

Rochelle Searight posted a video of herself at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and wrote they “might not be back here” which fueled rumors of Aiyuk’s potential departure. The wide receiver was cryptic when asked last week whether he would like to talk contract extension with the organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Searight followed her boyfriend’s statements with a TikTok video pushing back on criticism over her own social media video, which upset 49ers fans.

“I am getting a kick out of grown men acting like I leaked top secret info,” she screen-capped her unbothered clip. “This is not the Krabby patty secret formula baby ain’t nothing a secret.

“& any moves made in his life WE now have lots to figure out since oh, ya know… WE LIVE TOGETHER and share a child. WE move as a unit.”

The 49ers selected Aiyuk in the first round of the 2020 draft, and he has emerged as a solid receiver for the team in the years since. The team exercised his team option for the 2024 season last April. In 2023, he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He was an All-Pro Second Team selection.

5 NFL TEAMS WHOSE SUPER BOWL WINDOWS REMAINS OPEN HEADING INTO 2024 SEASON

Aiyuk had three catches for 49 yards in the Super Bowl, but San Francisco lost 25-22.

He was asked two days after the game whether he wanted to talk to the organization about a long-term contract.

“If that’s the right move, yeah,” he said.

A follow-up question about what that “right move would look like” for Aiyuk, he was quick to respond.

“Being a champion,” he said.

Aiyuk also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, “Don’t forget what got you there.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear what the future holds for Aiyuk, and the sting of a Super Bowl loss can cause any player of any caliber to be frustrated. It is a long offseason, and anything could happen. One thing is for sure, he still has one more year left on his rookie deal with the 49ers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.