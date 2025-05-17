49ers, Brock Purdy agree to massive 5-year, $265 million contract extension: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers and star quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly have agreed to a five-year, $265 million contract extension on Friday, per ESPN.

Purdy, 25, goes from “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2022 NFL Draft to one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Purdy will reportedly receive $181 million in total guaranteed money, with $165.05 million of that coming in the first three years of the contract, per NFL Network. The contract runs through the 2030 season.

In three seasons, Purdy has a 23-13 record and made the Pro Bowl once.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.