49ers’ Brock Purdy forced back into NFC Championship after leaving with elbow injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is questionable to return to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles with an elbow injury.

Purdy was looking to make a pass deep downfield when Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick, who is having quite the playoff thus far, hit him before his arm came forward, causing a fumble and switching the field in favor of the home team.

Purdy’s arm was clearly disrupted as Reddick’s hand smacked him prior to the throw.

As the 49ers took the field on their next drive, backup quarterback Josh Johnson led the offense on the field while Purdy went to the locker room to look at his injury.

Since then, Johnson has been on the field, while Purdy is on the sideline with his elbow wrapped.

This is definitely not what the 49ers wanted to see, as Purdy has been a rock for them since being trusted with the starting position following the season-ending injury to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy kept the 49ers’ win streak alive, winning all eight games he’s started, including two playoff games. The first was an absolute rout of the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round followed by the 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

Because of his efforts, Purdy is up for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in his limited time on the field.

Johnson is the definition of a journeyman quarterback, as the 36-year-old has been with 13 teams, playing with seven of them in game action, including the 49ers prior to joining them as Purdy’s backup. It’s his third time back in San Fran.

Johnson will be the fourth quarterback under center for San Francisco this season, as Trey Lance, the season’s opening day starter, has been gone since Week 2 with his year-ending injury. Garoppolo took over after him before Purdy’s services were required.