49ers’ Brock Purdy jokes about financial situation after Christmas gifts from Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is having a tremendous season, and he made sure to reward his teammates with a few Christmas gifts on Friday.

McCaffrey’s offensive teammates received a custom golf bag, a certificate for fitted golf clubs, and a bottle of tequila after practice on Friday, according to The Mercury News.

One of those offensive teammates, quarterback Brock Purdy, appreciated the gift from someone who is worth a bit more than him at the moment.

“Financially, I wouldn’t be able to cover that right now,” Purdy joked with reporters. “Shout-out to him. Everyone loved it. So, thank you, Christian.”

Purdy is still on his rookie deal, a contract that pays him $870,000 in 2023 before jumping to $985,000 in 2024.

Purdy famously revealed earlier this season that he still splits rent with a roommate in the pricey Bay Area.

“So, I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here. He and I are still splitting rent, and I still drive my Toyota Sequoia. Other than that, it’s pretty simple,” Purdy told “Today” in October.

Both Purdy and McCaffrey are in the MVP conversation as the 49ers prepare for the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,292) and is third in the league in rushing touchdowns (13), adding seven scores through the air.

Purdy has the 49ers at 11-3 and leads the league in passer rating (119.0) and touchdown passes (29).

The Christmas night matchup is between the two teams with the best records in the NFL and is a potential Super Bowl preview.

“They do it all on both sides of the ball,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “They’re tough, they’re physical, they’re disciplined. They play hard. They play winning football. … I have a lot of respect for the coaches and the players. There’s just nothing about how they’re built that you couldn’t respect, so we understand that. What I’m looking to see is how we respond to that challenge.”

The Ravens and 49ers kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, December 25th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.