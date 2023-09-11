49ers’ Brock Purdy makes NFL history in win over Steelers

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the first game of the 2023 season on Sunday – and with that, the quarterback cleared some room in the NFL record book for himself.

The 49ers’ 30-7 win over the Steelers marked Purdy’s sixth consecutive regular-season victory dating back to last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He became the first quarterback in league history to win each of his first six regular-season starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each of the starts, according to NFL Research.

Additionally, Purdy is the first quarterback with a passer rating of 95 or higher in each of his first six regular season starts.

Purdy was 19-for-29 with 220 passing yards with two touchdown passes. He threw both touchdown passes to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who had eight catches for 129 yards. Deebo Samuel had five catches for 55 yards and George Kittle had three catches for 19 yards.

COWBOYS EMBARRASS GIANTS ON THE ROAD TO PICK UP FIRST WIN OF 2023 SEASON

“Purdy shut some haters up,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said after the game.

The 2022 “Mr. Irrelevant” appeared to pick up right where he left off last season before he got hurt in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Purdy took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He had 1,374 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes over the course of the year. He was 5-0 in the regular season last year.