49ers’ Brock Purdy supports Christian McCaffrey’s case for NFL MVP

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey made his case for NFL MVP in the team’s division-clinching victory over the Arizona Cardinals and received support from Brock Purdy.

McCaffrey ran for 115 yards and a touchdown and added five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including one in which he fell down and had to get back up before he crossed the goal line.

However, McCaffrey faces an uphill battle to become NFL MVP as the honor has been bestowed on quarterbacks for 10 consecutive seasons. The last non-QB to win the award was Adrian Peterson in 2012, and he needed to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards to even be considered.

At most, skill position players have won the Offensive Player of the Year. Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson won the award last year. The last running back to win it was Derrick Henry in 2020.

Purdy, who threw four touchdown passes in San Francisco’s 45-29 win on Sunday, staked his own claim for the NFL MVP award on the field. However, he threw his hat in the ring for McCaffrey while speaking to reporters.

“He does everything for us,” Purdy said. “Runs the ball well, catches the ball, everything. In my eyes, that’s an MVP.”

San Francisco offensive lineman Trent Williams felt a similar way.

“We got the best running back in the NFL, so for him to get MVP consideration, I think that’s his just due,” Williams said, via NFL.com. “And same way with Brock. Brock has been playing his butt off. … I couldn’t be more proud of both of these guys … and I mean, who cares, long as we can bring that (Lombardi) trophy back to Santa Clara. That’s all I’m worried about.”

McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing with 1,292 yards. He has 13 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 57 catches for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. He also leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 1,801 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

