49ers’ Brock Purdy talks playing against Tom Brady after win: ‘It’s literally a dream come true’

The storyline going into the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady was how the rookie quarterback was going to fare against the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Purdy and Brady both spoke about each other heading into the game, but when it came down to it, the rookie quarterback dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” because he was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft came out of the gate slinging and helped the 49ers to a victory over the Buccaneers.

Purdy made his first start after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot last week. He became the first quarterback to beat Brady in his first career start. And for the former Iowa State star, it was a “dream come true.”

“It’s crazy. I grew up watching him, seeing him make plays and win Super Bowls,” Purdy told FOX’s Erin Andrews after the team’s 35-7 win. “So, to be out on the same field and being able to compete against one another, it’s literally a dream come true. Very blessed, and I’m honored to play against him.”

Purdy was 16 of 21 with 185 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.

“I have so much help around me with all the veterans and leadership on this team,” Purdy said. “For me to just go in and do what (coach Kyle Shanahan) asked of me, have the defense make stops, it’s not a one-man show. I definitely have a team around me. I’m just very thankful I am where I am.”

Purdy was also asked about the support from his teammates. He was compared to Peyton Manning by Trent Williams earlier in the week and the praise continued on the sideline.

“Honestly, when Jimmy went down, all the guys [were] like, ‘We know you can play.’ When I got here in the summer, guys saw what I was doing and stuff, they’ve always known in the back of their minds but to come out and show and earn their trust is what I’ve been wanting to do. We have a long ways to go, but I’m very blessed with the guys in the locker room that I have,” he added.

San Francisco moved to 9-4 on the season with the win over Tampa Bay.