49ers’ Deebo Samuel delivers hard truth on losing 2 Super Bowls in 5 years

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the best players in the NFL. He can run, catch, break tackles and seemingly score at will.

However, two Super Bowl losses at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs is not something that is easy to swallow for him. He explained on “Up & Adams” that losing the Super Bowl again is “heartbreaking,” and trying to will his way back and help the team get there again is a lot easier said than done.

“People just say there’s always next year, but I heard that in 2019, and it took four more years to get where we’re at,” Samuel said on the show. “So, it’s not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl. It takes everything.

“It takes me, the coaches, the people upstairs, you bring people in to help. For everything to play out right, you’re not just gonna snap your hands and be back in the Super Bowl again.”

The 49ers have been one of the best teams in the league, and if it was not for Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco might have seven Super Bowl championships in their trophy case instead of five.

San Francisco has made the NFC Championship Game four out of the last five years. If it was not for a stream of injuries in 2020, they might have gone five-for-five. However, making two Super Bowls in five years is nothing to sneeze at in general.

Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers in 2023. He had 60 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdown catches. He also rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries.