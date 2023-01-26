49ers’ Deebo Samuel downplays loudness of Lincoln Financial Field ahead of NFC Championship

The debate over whose stadium is louder hit the NFC Championship this week after Trevor Lawrence made a remark comparing TIAA Bank Field and Arrowhead Stadium last week.

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel said Wednesday he did not feel as though Lincoln Financial Field could be as loud as Levi’s Stadium and was up to the challenge that awaits them Sunday.

“We know it’s going to be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day. They’re at home, NFC Championship. They’re going to be all riled up. We don’t really too much feed into all that because we put the pads on and just go to work,” Samuel told reporters.

Whether the stadium is loud or not, the NFC Championship is sure to be a doozy between the two best teams in the conference.

San Francisco has the best defense in the league with Nick Bosa up front, Fred Warner manning the linebacking corps and Jimmie Ward in the secondary. The team finished the regular season first in points allowed and yards allowed. The team has yet to lose with Brock Purdy as the starting quarterback. San Francisco is fifth in yards gained and sixth in points scored.

The Eagles are no slouch either coming into the game as the No. 1 seed and fresh off a shellacking of the New York Giants. The Jalen Hurts-led offense was third in points scored and yards gained. The defense finished behind the 49ers in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed.

The conference title game is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.