49ers’ Deebo Samuel gets last laugh in trolling from former teammates

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel helped his team to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with Brock Purdy taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo who broke his foot in the game.

Samuel had six catches for 58 yards and five yards on the ground on four carries, and he did not forget what his former teammates – Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. – were saying in the days leading up to the matchup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I thought they had the best talent,” Samuel said of the Dolphins. “Oh … my bad.”

Samuel added, “I mean not too surprised. Best defense in the league, you know. They put a lot of pressure on Tua (Tagovailoa), I feel like he got shook early and he was just throwing gimmes out there.”

49ERS’ JIMMY GAROPPOLO OUT FOR SEASON AFTER SUFFERING FOOT INJURY VS. DOLPHINS

Mostert left the 49ers for the Dolphins during the offseason. He told reporters Miami has “way better talent” and that “it’s going to get spooky.” Wilson was traded from San Francisco to Miami after the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey said he was not going to need luck for the game, according to SF Gate.

San Francisco would get the last laugh.

Purdy finished 25-for-37 with 210 passing yards and two touchdowns. He had one touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey and the other to Kyle Juszczyk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw would put the finishing touches on the game with a scoop-and-score touchdown after Tagovailoa was sacked for the third time in the game.