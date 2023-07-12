49ers’ Deebo Samuel hangs up mid-interview over NFC championship question: ‘That’s a joke’

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel abruptly ended a radio interview Monday after being asked about his comments blaming the Niners’ NFC championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on injuries.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver said in May that the elbow injury sustained by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy early on in the championship game ultimately sealed San Francisco’s fate.

But when asked about those comments during an interview on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show,” Samuel showed no interest in rehashing the past.

49ERS’ DEEBO SAMUEL CONFIDENT HIS TEAM IS BETTER THAN EAGLES, SAYS NFC TITLE LOSS WAS DUE TO INJURIES

“I do,” Samuel said when asked if he still stood by what he said, “but we’re not gonna keep talking about that. I said what I said.”

When pressed further about his reception in Philadelphia with the 49ers scheduled to visit the Eagles in December, Samuel seemed to hang up.

A rep for Samuel then jumped in and said, “All right, we’re good to go,” adding that Samuel was going to “head into camp right now.”

“We got hung up on because all we did was ask him about the quarterback situation, and then Philadelphia, and we got hung up on by Deebo Samuel? That’s a joke, an absolute joke. That’s absurd,” host Zach Gelb said.

Tensions between the two teams will undoubtedly resurface Dec. 3 in a rematch of the NFC title game.