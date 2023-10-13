49ers’ George Kittle expects fine for profane shirt, has no regrets: ‘I’d do it again’

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is not worried about being fined for pulling up his jersey and revealing a shirt disparaging the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football.”

San Francisco dominated the Cowboys in Week 5, moving to 5-0 in a 42-10 win.

Kittle caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Brock Purdy but revealed the T-shirt he was wearing underneath his jersey after a fourth-quarter score by running back Jordan Mason.

Kittle posted a photo on Instagram of the shirt he was wearing underneath his jersey that added the extra insult against the team’s NFC rivals.

“F— Dallas,” the shirt read.

On Thursday, Kittle said he has not heard from the NFL but does expect a fine. “Probably to get a fine,” Kittle said Thursday. “I wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word.”

“It is what it is. It’s a decision I made,” he continued. “If they want to fine me, they fine me.”

Per NFL rules, a player can be fined more than $10,000 for displaying a personal message.

Kittle said he has no regrets over his decision to reveal the shirt even if he is fined.

“100%. I’d do it again,” Kittle said.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons did not take the display as lightly, saying it made things “more personal than it had to be.”

“Kittle’s my guy but [I’m gonna] say this: laugh now, cry later,” Parsons said on “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast.

“We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. And we gonna put it just like that. I ain’t gonna put too much on it. You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal, that’s cool.”

The only way Dallas and San Francisco would meet again this season would be in the NFL Playoffs.

Dallas was dominated by the 49ers Sunday night, losing the total yards battle 421 to 197 and turning the ball over four times. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw three interceptions as the Cowboys dropped their second game in the last three.

