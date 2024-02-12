49ers’ Jake Moody drills longest field goal in Super Bowl history

The first score of the Super Bowl turned out to be historic, but the record didn’t stand for long.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker drilled his second field goal of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, a 57-yarder that rewrote the record for longest kick in the “Big Game.”

And that previous record was hit in the first half by 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody, who hit one home from 56 yards.

On 3rd-and-14, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was looking for Deebo Samuel deep, but the pass was broken up in the end zone.

That forced the 49ers to settle for a field goal, and Moody put his name alone in the record books – at least for a short while.

The Michigan alum drilled a 55-yard field goal to open up the scoring, giving San Fran a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. And it also turned out to be the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

Moody beat the record by one yard. Steve Christie of the Buffalo Bills made a 54-yarder in Super Bowl XXVIII. But that game did not turn out in the Bills’ favor – and it was their fourth consecutive loss in the Super Bowl in as many years. The Dallas Cowboys won that Super Bowl, 30-13, as Emmitt Smith was named the MVP for his 132-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground.

Butker, though, was called upon to cut into the 49ers’ 10-3 lead in the second half when he stepped into his 57-yard attempt that was almost blocked by the 49ers. The kick was low, but it got through the uprights to make it 10-6.

Butker remained a perfect 9-for-9 in the playoffs.

Moody was 21-for-25 in field goal attempts in the regular season and 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards.

The Chiefs marched right down the field in an attempt to get on the board, but Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone, giving the ball right back to San Fran.

The Niners are looking for their first Super Bowl victory since the 1994 season. The Chiefs are trying for their third ring in five years.

