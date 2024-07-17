49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk wants Brandon Aiyuk to remain with team despite trade request: ‘I’m still hopeful’

The San Francisco 49ers are likely heading into training camp next week with a big contract dispute looming over its offense, as reports came out Tuesday saying wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade after both sides still haven’t gotten an extension done.

Despite a recent meeting that appeared to provide some hope that common ground would be found on a new deal for the 49ers’ star wideout, things are still in the same place as they were. ESPN also adds that the 49ers are unwilling to fulfill Aiyuk’s request, with other teams saying the San Fran front office is telling them he’s not for sale.

Veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk knows the “ideal world” would be “everyone on the same page,” but he’s been with the 49ers long enough to know that’s just not the case. Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa were also out of training camp practices in the past before receiving their lucrative extensions.

But that’s exactly why Juszczyk still has hope the 49ers and Aiyuk can get something done to keep him in the Bay Area long-term.

“I understand at the end of the day, this is a business and both sides are trying to do what they think is best for themselves,” Juszczyk told Fox News Digital while also discussing the Purina for the Win Challenges. “So, I totally get this is Brandon’s first run at possibly getting a new contract, and he wants to do what’s best for him, what’s best for his family. The Niners, on the other side, they want to do what’s right by Brandon, but they also want to do what they feel is best for the team.

“I’m still hopeful that they will find something that is good for both of them. I still feel like that is a possibility.”

It’s unknown if Aiyuk will be holding out of training camp, but all signs point to it after he missed mandatory minicamp and the Niners’ offseason program. And like Juszczyk mentioned, it’s something the 49ers are “luckily or unluckily” experienced with.

In 2022, Samuel was actually “holding in,” as he reported to mandatory minicamp and training camp, but didn’t participate in any practices while they finalized his contract details. Samuel also publicly demanded a trade like Aiyuk.

Last offseason, Bosa, the team’s star edge rusher, held out as he waited for GM John Lynch to get something done with his representatives. He was subject to $40,000 fines per day he missed camp, but Lynch said the team would waive those since that option was on the table with Bosa on a rookie deal.

Either way, Juszczyk knows that no matter what happens with Aiyuk, the team still needs to focus on the task at hand next week when camp kicks off.

“Guys have gone through these negotiations before, and we always seem to get through them,” he said. “But the biggest thing, you can’t let that slow down the rest of the team. Even if Brandon is not there for practice, the rest of us have to still prepare, get ready for the possibility that he’s not there and also be ready in the case that he is there. Just be firing on all cylinders when he does show up.

As he enters Year 12 in 2024, Juszczyk is among the veterans in the 49ers locker room that players and coaches trust alike. So, he’s had conversations with Aiyuk, as many others have done this offseason.

“I’ve talked with Brandon, and I think the biggest thing I stressed is no matter what goes on in this business end or whatever, none of your teammates are holding this against you,” he said. “We understand this is not personal, this is not a slight of how you feel about us or anything like that. We all understand we have our own individual families, and this is a business and you got to take care of yourself.

“We all just encourage him – handle what you need to handle, we hope you’re here obviously, and we’re supporting you. We’ll welcome him back with open arms hopefully, when they get that deal done.”

The 49ers and Aiyuk appear to remain at a stalemate, but until he’s off the team, Juszczyk is going to have hope the man who totaled 1,342 yards on 105 catches with seven touchdowns will remain his teammate for years to come.

