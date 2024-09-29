49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Brandon Aiyuk appear to have animated discussion over receiver’s practice shorts

The San Francisco 49ers have already dealt with their fair share of issues this season.

The defending NFC champions have seen multiple key players miss time due to injury, with even more uncertainty still surrounding All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. The injury-riddled Niners have dropped two consecutive games, but they are hoping to get back on the winning track when they return to the friendly confines of Levi’s Stadium this Sunday.

Tempers flared this week, as the 49ers were going through preparations for their matchup with the New England Patriots. At one point during a recent practice, coach Kyle Shanahan told star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk that his shorts were not the right color.

A video surfaced on social media showing the exchange between Shanahan and Aiyuk. The wide out was initially wearing red shorts. Other 49ers players appeared to be wearing black shorts during practice on Friday.

Moments after what appeared to be an animated conversation, Aiyuk removed his red gloves, cleats and red shorts. He then made a kicking motion while the piece of clothing was on the grass. He then picked up a pair of black shorts and put them on.

Shanahan was later asked about Aiyuk’s attire. “Yeah, he did. Good question,” Shanahan responded when asked whether the receiver had taken the practice field in the wrong shorts.

Shanahan dismissed the idea that Aiyuk would face further punishment for his actions. “No,” the eight-year Niners coach said with a noticeable smirk. “I wish I could wear different shorts.”

Aiyuk signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million last month, which marked the end of a rollercoaster offseason.

Multiple reports surfaced during the offseason stating a tentative agreement was in place to send Aiyuk to the Steelers via a trade. The extension with San Francisco came around one week before the 2024 regular season kicked off.

Aiyuk enters Week 4 with 119 receiving yards. He has yet to score a touchdown. The All-Pro finished the 2023 campaign with a career-best 1,342 receiving yards.

Jauan Jennings is the 49ers’ leading receiver through the first three games. The fourth-year receiver has racked up 276 yards over the three-game span.

