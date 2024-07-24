49ers’ Kyle Shanahan offered Bill Belichick spot on his coaching staff

Bill Belichick may be taking a year off from coaching in the NFL, but there was not a lack of teams trying to get him to join their organizations or coaching staffs.

Even the San Francisco 49ers threw their names into the Belichick sweepstakes, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I did, I threw it out to him. He loves football so much that you never know what he … I can’t believe he’s not a head coach of a team right now,” Shanahan said Tuesday on Audacy’s “The TK Show” podcast. “I know what I would do if I was an owner so that shocks me and the last thing you want to do is insult someone like Bill Belichick.

“But I know he just loves ball in its simplest form, so I threw it all out to him, whatever he wanted to do, (including defensive coordinator). I was like ‘Would you be interested?’ And he was very nice and appreciative, and he politely turned me down.”

CHIEFS STAR TRAVIS KELCE GETS CRUCIAL 3-PEAT ADVICE FROM HALL OF FAMER MICHAEL IRVIN

Belichick’s run with the New England Patriots came to an end earlier this year, as he and the team mutually agreed to part ways after six Super Bowl championships and two separate dynastic eras in the league.

Belichick was rumored to be in the running to take over the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job, but it never came to fruition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, Belichick will be a part of the media this football season. He is reportedly set for appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” and the “ManningCast” this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.