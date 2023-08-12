49ers make quarterback decision for first preseason game

There still is a small question mark as to who will start Week 1 for the San Francisco 49ers.

Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, was called upon unexpectedly after not one, but two QBs ahead of him went down for the season with injuries. All he did was lead the Niners to the NFC Championship.

However, the rising sophomore will not suit up for San Francisco’s first preseason game this weekend.

Instead, it will be Trey Lance, who was last season’s Week 1 starter.

Lance was the third overall pick in 2021, and he was named the starting quarterback heading into last year. However, his season was abruptly cut short with a season-ending leg injury in Week 2.

That prompted Jimmy Garoppolo to return under center, but then his season was lost in Week 13, leaving it all up to Purdy.

But he hardly looked like Mr. Irrelevant, as he extended San Fran’s winning streak to a dozen games, and had he not gotten injured, too (he tore his UCL in his throwing elbow), the Niners could have had a trip to the Super Bowl.

But the Niners have opted for Purdy not to play against the Las Vegas Raiders, who now have Garoppolo as their quarterback.

Lance will play in the first half, while 2018 third-overall selection Sam Darnold will play in the second half.

Purdy is still, for sure, the favorite to win the job, but one can’t blame the Niners for giving Lance some looks in preseason, as they traded up to select him just two years ago (or, this could simply be an option for the Niners to showcase Lance and get his trade value up if Purdy is undoubtedly the starter).

Purdy has been a full participant in practice, and he did get plenty of reps against the Raiders in the team’s scrimmage during joint practices earlier this week.

Purdy was exceptional from Week 13 on, completing 151 of 233 passes (64.8%) for 1,877 yards, while throwing 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Meanwhile, Lance has just 102 passing attempts in eight games played.