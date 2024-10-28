49ers’ Nick Bosa crashes Brock Purdy’s interview wearing Make America Great Again hat

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa crashed Brock Purdy’s postgame interview after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Bosa came up behind Purdy and pointed to his hat. George Kittle laughed as the star defensive player ran back toward the locker room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time,” Bosa said after the game.

It was one of a few instances of active NFL players outright supporting a presidential candidate this election season. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also endorsed Trump earlier this year, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

San Francisco won the game 30-24, thanks to a 21-point third quarter.

UFC’S DANA WHITE WARNS HARRIS IS ‘STATUS QUO’ FOR AMERICANS DESPERATE FOR CHANGE

Bosa had three tackles, a sack and three QB hits.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 3.5 sacks and 25 tackles going into the game against the Cowboys. The 49ers improved to 4-4 on the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bosa has been a long-time supporter of Trump, going back to before he was in the NFL. He revealed in 2019 he cleansed his X account of Trump posts and Colin Kaepernick criticism over fears he may not be fully embraced by the city of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.