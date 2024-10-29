49ers’ Nick Bosa gets support from NFL great after flashing MAGA hat

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa received a ton of flak for his decision to flash a Make America Great Again hat after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

However, there was at least one former NFL star who came out in support of Bosa.

Former Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher lent his support to Bosa. He commented on Bosa’s Instagram post, in which the 49ers defensive lineman posted a collage of photos including his the moment he showed the supportive Trump cap.

“MAGA,” Urlacher wrote in the comments section, along with two American flags.

Urlacher has been a former President Donald Trump supporter since his first presidency. He posed for a picture with the then-president in 2021 with his Bears jersey laid out on the resolute desk.

“This was a once in a lifetime experience! Got to hang in the Oval Office with President Trump and my family. He could not have been any nicer or accommodating to all of us. Also thanks to Jeff and Nick for the amazing tour of the WH,” he captioned his Instagram photo.

Trump also pardoned his brother, Casey Urlacher, before he left office in 2021.

Bosa’s support was one of a few instances of active NFL players outright supporting a presidential candidate this election season. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also endorsed Trump earlier this year, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

He had a brief comment on it after the game.

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time,” Bosa said.

