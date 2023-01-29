49ers’ Nick Bosa grabs knee in pain as he gets clipped in skirmish between two players

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was caught in the crossfire of a skirmish between one of his teammates and a Philadelphia Eagles player in the first quarter and appeared to be shaken up.

The play happened during a 49ers punt. Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe got into it with Tarvarius Moore toward the San Francisco sideline. Bosa was trying to avoid the fray, but he was clipped by Jobe.

Bosa went down and grabbed his right knee. He appeared to be OK and returned to defend for the 49ers on the Eagles’ next offensive drive, but he went down again at the end of that series.

Bosa stayed in the game.

The star defensive lineman is in the mix for AP Defensive Player of the Year and is one of the favorites to win the award. He played in 16 games for San Francisco and led the NFL with 18.5 sacks. It’s the second time he’s had 15 or more sacks in a season.

His prowess on the field secured him a spot on the All-Pro First Team for the first time in his career. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. The 49ers won the NFC Championship that season but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco finished the 2022 season with the league’s best defense.