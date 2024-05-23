49ers’ Nick Bosa praises Brock Purdy, likens him to Scottie Scheffler sans PGA Championship arrest

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golf pro in the world, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy apparently have a lot in common, according to defensive end Nick Bosa.

Everything, except maybe their arrest record.

Speaking with the media after OTAs on Tuesday, Bosa spoke highly of Purdy and his leadership skills, which saw the 49ers make back-to-back appearances in the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl in February.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think he’s definitely getting a little more vocal within the building,” Bosa said. “I don’t think he’s ever going to change. I don’t think he’s somebody that’s going to change even when he gets paid next year. He’s a man of faith.”

Bosa went on to liken Purdy’s personality to that of two-time majors winner Scottie Scheffler before making the obvious distinction between the two athletes.

“He kind of reminds me of Scottie Schefler, except he didn’t get arrested.”

POLICE INVOLVED IN SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER ARREST TO BE INVESTIGATED OVER PROTOCOL, LOUISVILLE MAYOR SAYS

Bosa clarified that he does not know Scheffler personally and added that Purdy is “just super humble and a really good kid.”

Scheffler, a fan favorite on the PGA Tour, made headlines this weekend when he was handcuffed and arrested early Friday morning before the PGA Championship. According to an arrest report, Scheffler was driving a credentialed PGA courtesy car when an officer said he “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” the officer to the ground.

Police were already on the scene investigating a volunteer’s death after he was hit by a bus just outside the golf course.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scheffler is currently facing four charges. His court appearance has been postponed until June 3. Meanwhile, an investigation into whether law enforcement followed the proper protocols during the incident is underway, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.