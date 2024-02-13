49ers’ Ray-Ray McCloud sounds off on fan over criticism for critical error in Super Bowl loss

San Francisco 49ers return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud III sounded off on a fan over mounting criticism online after a muffed punt return resulted in a Kansas City Chiefs’ touchdown and the team’s first lead of Super Bowl LVIII.

The incident came late in the third quarter after the Chiefs’ struggling offense suffered another three and out with the Niners already leading by four points.

However, on the ensuing punt return, the punt from Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend ricocheted off the foot of cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., forcing McCloud to have to play the ball off an awkward bounce.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Initially, reaction to the play was a misplay by McCloud, but the replay showed that the ball was live after the accidental contact with Luter’s foot.

McCloud responded to a fan on X Monday after the social media user credited the critical error for the Niners loss.

KANSAS CITY BRACES FOR POSSIBLE TAYLOR SWIFT APPEARANCE AT CHIEFS’ PARADE: REPORT

“If you don’t know football don’t speak about the play! Cuz that’s not a muff goofy boy,” McCloud wrote.

The Chiefs recovered the loose ball in the red zone, and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling would score a 16-yard touchdown to give Kansas City their first lead of the game – ultimately shifting the momentum of the game in their favor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs won in overtime to repeat as Super Bowl champions, becoming just the eighth team in league history to do so.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.