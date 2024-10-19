49ers’ Ricky Pearsall will make NFL debut just 7 weeks after getting shot in chest: ‘Full go’

Saturday will mark seven weeks since Ricky Pearsall’s life was in peril.

The San Francisco 49ers rookie was shot in the chest in San Francisco’s Union Square Aug. 31, allegedly by a 17-year-old who tried to rob him of his Rolex watch.

Pearsall’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was released from a hospital the next day and was back working out at the team complex that same week.

Pearsall is about to make his NFL debut.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday the 30th pick of the NFL Draft will be a “full go” this weekend.

“The guys are pumped,” Shanahan said. “He’s been around the guys for a while now, so it’s not like he hasn’t been around. He’s been practicing all week. It’s been great to see him out there. I think the guys are really happy for him that he can get back and be part of it. He’s had a hell of a week, and we’re just pumped to get him out there with us.”

The Niners opened Pearsall’s 21-day practice window to officially come off the IR.

It’s unknown what his role will be alongside Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but you don’t take someone in the first round if you don’t have big plans for him.

The suspect in the attempted robbery has been charged with three felonies — attempted murder with enhancing allegations of intentional discharge of a firearm and personal use of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery.

The Niners are 3-3 and have dealt with injuries all year. Christian McCaffrey hasn’t played this season. He’s dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

Pearsall will debut in a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

