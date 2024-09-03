49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall back to work days after being shot during robbery attempt

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall will be missing the first four games of the season after being shot during a robbery attempt, but the first-round pick is already back in the team’s facility to work.

The NFL world was holding its breath after learning Pearsall, who was drafted out of Florida back in April, was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt near Union Square in downtown San Francisco on Saturday.

Thankfully, Pearsall was in stable condition once first responders arrived on the scene, and he was released from San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday.

“He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital,” the team said in a statement.

Now, 49ers radio analyst Tim Ryan said on KNBR Tuesday that Pearsall was in the team’s weight room putting in work alongside his teammates during Labor Day. Ryan divulged what the rookie said to him and a few others about what he’s going through at the moment.

“I talked to him yesterday. He was actually in the weight room yesterday, and he laid the whole story for me down and what happened,” Ryan said, via Yahoo Sports. “Thank God it’s not worse than it was, and he was able to react the way that he did in that split second.”

Pearsall’s mother, Erin, revealed that the bullet shot at her son went through his chest and exited his back without hitting any vital organs.

“Update on my baby boy,” she started in a Facebook post. “First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs.

“He is in good spirits right now,” she added. “Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby.”

The suspect, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital with Pearsall following the incident on Saturday. A video on X showed Pearsall walking to an ambulance with paramedics.

As he works his way back to full strength, Pearsall is hoping to make an impact on a talented 49ers squad entering his rookie year. He dealt with some nagging injuries during training camp that forced him to miss all three preseason games.

