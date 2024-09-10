49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall poses with first responders who helped save his life after shooting at game

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was on the sideline in street clothes Monday night at Levi’s Stadium after being shot in an attempted robbery.

Also on the sideline before the game were the first responders who helped save Pearsall’s life, as he invited them to enjoy the team’s opening game of the season.

Video captured Pearsall giving the first responders a hug, having a nice conversation with them and gifting them signed jerseys.

The 49ers fan base was roaring as they showed the interaction on the jumbotron. Pearsall appeared to write a message on the back of each jersey as well.

Pearsall, the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by San Fran, was shot during a struggle with a 17-year-old suspect, who was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic weapon and attempted second-degree robbery. There were several gun-related charges also added last week.

The 17-year-old was allegedly trying to steal Pearsall’s luxury watch that he was wearing as he was walking to his car.

Pearsall was shot in his chest, and the bullet exited through his back without hitting any vital organs. First responders were spotted on video of the incident tending to Pearsall as he walked to an ambulance.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that he gave a message to the team shortly after learning of the incident.

“Yeah, once everyone walked in,” Shanahan said of the mood in the 49ers’ building after the team learned of the news. “No one knew the exact story, so I was able to reassure everybody as soon as they got there that he was totally fine, and it’s a miracle. I think where he got shot is like two inches below his tattoo with praying hands. The whole story is kind of amazing.”

Pearsall was able to eventually join a FaceTime with his teammates after being tended to at the hospital.

Pearsall was eventually released from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, and he was spotted at the team facility last week putting in work.

The 49ers would place him on the non-football injury list, which gives him time to recover from the shooting as well as shoulder and hamstring injuries he has been dealing with all through training camp.

