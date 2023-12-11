49ers, Seahawks players scuffle leads to ejections as San Francisco comes away with win

Christian McCaffrey dominated in the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but a fight between the two teams overshadowed the 28-16 victory.

After Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock threw his second interception, DK Metcalf was trying to bring down 49ers linebacker Fred Warner as the player pitched the ball to Dre Greenlaw. Metcalf used a WWE-style move to try to tackle Warner. The star linebacker took exception and responded with a pancake.

Metcalf then ran up to Warner and grabbed him by the face mask. Warner broke away from Metcalf. As the two were being separated, 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenor shoved Metcalf for good measure. Both Metcalf and Lenoir were ejected from the game after a lengthy review.

The 49ers used seven more plays to end the game.

McCaffrey finished with 145 rushing yards on 16 carries. Jordan Mason and Deebo Samuel each scored touchdowns on the ground. Brock Purdy had two touchdown passes in the game.

Purdy was 19-for-27 with 368 passing yards. He threw his touchdown passes to Samuel and George Kittle. Kittle’s touchdown was a 44-yard romper. He had three catches for 76 yards. Samuel had seven catches for 149 yards. Brandon Aiyuk had six catches for 126 yards.

Before he was ejected, Metcalf had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown as he had trouble getting open against a tough 49ers defense.

Lock started the game for an injured Geno Smith. He was 22 of 31 with 269 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two picks. The other touchdown pass went to Colby Parkinson.

The 49ers hit the 10-win mark for the third straight time. Seattle fell to 6-7.