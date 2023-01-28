49ers shirt found on Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of NFC championship

San Francisco 49ers fans may have gone too far with this one.

Fans of the team from the Bay Area placed a Niners T-shirt on the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia ahead of San Francisco’s NFC championship game against the Eagles.

The nine-foot statue was commissioned by Sylvester Stallone, who played the Philly-based Balboa in nine movies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For “Rocky III,” it was placed at the top of what are now known as the “Rocky Steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in homage to the famous scene from the first film in 1976. It now stands on the bottom right of the steps.

49ERS’ DEEBO SAMUEL DOWNPLAYS LOUDNESS OF LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD AHEAD OF NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

The Niners have won 12 games in a row with Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, quarterbacking the last eight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the favorite to win the MVP before he suffered a shoulder injury. When he’s played, the Eagles are 14-1 this season.