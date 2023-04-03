49ers star George Kittle clotheslines The Miz at WrestleMania 39

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle got involved in a match between The Miz and Pat McAfee on the first night of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday.

Kittle was sitting ringside with his wife when The Miz came over to talk trash to the superstar tight end who was on the cusp of making the Super Bowl for the second straight season. After Kittle dismissed him, The Miz pushed Kittle back down onto his seat.

Kittle removed his jacket and hopped the barrier. He delivered a vicious clothesline to the wrestler and set up McAfee to do a flip onto The Miz and take him out. McAfee would win the match and he and Kittle would celebrate in the ring.

“Still dreaming!” Kittle tweeted after the match.

Kittle was one of several celebrities involved in the match. Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Lil Uzi Vert, Logan Paul and KSI also took part in the first night. Pop star Becky G sang “America the Beautiful” to start the evening.

As for Kittle, he’s getting ready to start his offseason workouts in preparation for the 2023 season.

The four-time Pro Bowler played in 15 games and had 60 catches for 765 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He had passes thrown to him from Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy during the wild 49ers season.