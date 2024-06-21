49ers star George Kittle reveals major weight loss following offseason surgery: ‘It was tough’

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle says he lost 30 pounds during the offseason after necessary surgery following the 49ers’ loss in Super Bowl LVIII kept him out of the gym for around a month.

Kittle, known for his large stature on the field, said during a recent episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast that he lost a significant amount of weight after undergoing core surgery in February.

“I couldn’t lift,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I couldn’t do any upper body because of my shoulder and my rib, and I couldn’t do lower [body] because of my core surgery.

“I didn’t lift from the Super Bowl until, like, almost mid-March.”

Staying out of the gym also had its mental challenges. Kittle said his anxiety levels were “pretty high” as a result.

Despite the weight loss and time off, Kittle said he’s nearly back to playing form, give or take a few pounds.

“It was tough, but I’m feeling great now, which is fantastic… I’d say I’m almost back to 100 percent,” he said.

Kittle finished the 2023 season with over 1,000 receiving yards, the first time he hit that mark since 2019. He played in every regular season game besides the Niners’ Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

