49ers stave off Cowboys’ 4th-quarter comeback to get back in the win column

Week 8 was “National Tight End Day” in the NFL, and many at the position had quite the day to help their teams to a win.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle joined the fun as well.

Kittle totaled a team-high 128 yards on six catches with a touchdown to help San Fran take down the Dallas Cowboys, 30-24, on “Sunday Night Football.” But it wasn’t as easy as things initially looked for San Francisco.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This game wasn’t all 49ers to start, as the Cowboys found the end zone first. It was Ezekiel Elliott breaking the plane from one yard out to make it 7-3 early in the second quarter, and they would move that lead to a full seven points after a turnover on downs by the 49ers led to a Brandon Aubrey field goal.

But the second half was a totally different animal for these two teams from the very start, as the 49ers were finally able to find the colored paint themselves on just five plays as Isaac Guerendo scored from four yards out on the ground after filling in for the injured Jordan Mason.

Then, things started to fall apart for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, as the veteran quarterback attempted to loft a pass to CeeDee Lamb down the left sideline. However, Deommodore Lenoir leaped and hauled in an interception, keeping his body in bounds to immediately give Brock Prudy and the offense the ball back.

COWBOYS’ CEEDEE LAMB REACTS TO TROY AIKMAN SCRUTINY: ‘I TAKE THAT AS CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM’

Purdy using his legs to scramble and pick up a key first down to make it first-and-goal the 49ers, cashed in with a touchdown pass to Kittle to make it 20-10, as San Fran started to create a gap.

The lead was busted open after forcing Dallas to a three-and-out, with Purdy sneaking the ball at the line of scrimmage for the two-yard running touchdown. At 27-10, this game looked out of reach with the way the second half was going.

The Cowboys, though, understanding they have not had good luck in this building, and after getting blown out last week at home against the Detroit Lions, had fight in them to get back into the game.

They did so midway through the fourth quarter, as Lamb, who had a game-high 146 yards on 13 catches, scored twice on back-to-back drives to cut the 49ers’ lead to 30-24 with 3:31 left to play.

The Cowboys got the ball back after forcing a punt, giving Prescott and the offense the chance for a potential game-winning drive pending an extra-point attempt.

However, Prescott was incomplete on all four of his pass attempts, including one where the Cowboys wanted a pass interference call on fourth-and-10, but the officials kept the yellow laundry in their pockets.

Prescott finished the game 25-of-38 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Purdy was 18-of-26 for 260 yards with one touchdown pass, and he rushed for 50 yards on six carries with his score. Deebo Samuel, who left the game in the second half due to injury, also added 71 receiving yards on four catches, while rushing for 15 yards as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.